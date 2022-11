News From Law.com

A Yonkers man was sentenced to 17.5 years behind bars Tuesday for a vicious attack on an Asian woman that left her in the hospital with brain damage. Tammel Esco previously pleaded guilty to committing the violent hate crime, in which he punched the victim more than 125 times and then stomped and spat on her as she came home to their shared building in March.

New York

November 29, 2022, 1:28 PM