Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Dearman Moving & Storage, Jeffrey L. Campbell and other defendants to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, filed by the Kohl & Cook Law Firm on behalf of Marc Claus, Unsal Yonak and other plaintiffs, accuses the defendants of failing to properly move the plaintiffs items into a condo in accordance with an executed contract. The case is 1:23-cv-00092, Yonak et al v. J-Trac, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

January 18, 2023, 6:15 AM