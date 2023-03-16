New Suit - Class Action

Southwestern Energy was hit with a class action on Thursday in West Virginia Northern District Court over accusations of 'well bashing,' or constructing natural gas 'child wells' near already-existing 'parent wells.' According to the suit, filed by Bailey & Glasser on behalf of parent well royalty recipients, building child wells causes nearby parent wells to lose pressure or become clogged with fracking fluids and sand, thereby becoming less lucrative. The suit further contends that even though methods exist to keep the parent wells productive, Southwestern avoids them in order to keep lease rates low and hit executive bonus goals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00101, Yoho et al. v. Southwestern Energy Co. et al.

Energy

March 16, 2023, 7:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Craig Yoho

Samuel D. Yoho

Plaintiffs

Jackson Kelly

Bailey Glasser

defendants

Southwestern Energy Company

Southwestern Production Company, LLC

nature of claim: 240/over alleged property damage or interference