Who Got The Work

Morrison & Foerster partner Mark David McPherson has stepped in to defend Salesforce.com in a privacy class action over the alleged collection of online chat communications. The suit, filed Dec. 21 in California Northern District Court by Bursor & Fisher, claims that Salesforce recorded the real-time electronic communications of visitors to Rite Aid's website in violation of the Pennsylvania Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar, is 4:22-cv-09067, Yockey v. Salesforce, Inc.