New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Salesforce.com was slapped with a digital privacy class action Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Bursor & Fisher, centers on Salesforce's alleged use of embedded software to secretly observe and record the communications, including the entry of personally identifiable information and protected health information, of visitors to Rite Aid’s website in violation of the Pennsylvania Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-09067, Yockey v. Salesforce, Inc.