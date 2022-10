Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Nukk-Freeman & Cerra on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Walgreens to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, over alleged age-based employment discrimination and retaliation, was filed by Banks Law Offices on behalf of Jill Yoanides. The case is 2:22-cv-06140, Yoanides v. Walgreen Co.

October 18, 2022, 2:37 PM