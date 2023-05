New Suit - ERISA

Hartford Financial Services was hit with an ERISA lawsuit Thursday in Ohio Northern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Dyer, Garofolo, Mann & Schultz on behalf of Michael L. Yoakam. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00963, Yoakam v. The Hartford.

