Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Friday removed a legal malpractice lawsuit against Paul William Verner and law firm Verner & Simon to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Andrew Lavoott Bluestone on behalf of Erica T. Yitzhak Esq., arises from an underlying legal malpractice case against Yitzhak. The plaintiff claims that Verner & Simon negligently failed to defend a motion for summary judgment, resulting in a $1 million judgment. The case is 1:23-cv-02084, Yitzhak et al v. Verner et al.

New York

March 13, 2023, 5:23 AM