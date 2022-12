New Suit - Employment

Delta Air Lines was sued Monday in Michigan Eastern District Court over alleged race- and national origin-based employment discrimination. The court action was filed by Schulz Law on behalf of Sanjing Yin, who claims she was wrongfully terminated from her position as lead flight attendant due to anti-Asian bias. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-12949, Yin v. Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

December 05, 2022, 7:03 PM