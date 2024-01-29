Who Got The Work

Jennifer G. Betts and Patrick J. Fazzini of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have stepped in to represent Mattel Sales Corp. in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The action was filed Dec. 15 in Pennsylvania Middle District Court by Morcom Law on behalf of a transportation coordinator who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after requesting accommodations to continue working from home after COVID-19 restrictions began to ease. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Daryl F. Bloom, is 1:23-cv-02087, Yiengst v. Mattel Sales Corp.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 29, 2024, 11:05 AM

Plaintiffs

Jan Yiengst

Morcom Law, LLC

defendants

Mattel Sales Corp.

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

Patrick J. Fazzini

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA