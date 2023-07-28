Brian D. Buckley and Monica Chan of Fenwick & West have stepped in to defend Jennifer Liao and Caleb Wang, the owners and operators of Wu Liao LLC, in a pending shareholder lawsuit. The complaint was filed June 23 in Washington Western District Court by Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy and Harris St. Laurent & Wechsler on behalf of Li Yi a/k/a David Yi, who accuses Wang and Liao of transferring profits to a new entity called The XCJ LLC in an attempt to deprive shareholders of profits. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez, is 2:23-cv-00941, Yi v. Wang et al.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
July 28, 2023, 7:33 AM