New Suit - Shareholder Derivative Action

Wu Liao LLC d/b/a XCJ, a provider of mail-order traditional Chinese meal kits, was named in a shareholder derivative complaint Friday in Washington Western District Court. The suit was filed by Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy and Harris St. Laurent & Wechsler on behalf of Li Yi a/k/a David Yi, who accuses Wu Liao founders Caleb Wang and Jennifer Liao of transferring profits to a new entity called The XCJ LLC in an attempt to deprive shareholders of profits. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00941, Yi v. Wang et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 23, 2023, 3:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Li "David&quo Yi

Li David Yi

Plaintiffs

Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy

defendants

Caleb Wang

Jennifer Liao

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims