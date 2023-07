Removed To Federal Court

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith removed a personal injury lawsuit against Highlight Motor Group and Ghazanfar Saeed to California Central District Court on Wednesday. The suit was brought by attorney Yohan Lee on behalf of Joe Geunu Yi. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-05820, Yi v. Highlight Motor Group, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 19, 2023, 12:18 PM

Joe Geunu Yi

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

Ghazanfar Saeed

Highlight Motor Group, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims