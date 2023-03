New Suit

The Yeung Institute Surgery Center and Cindy Alcantar filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against United Healthcare and Fresenius Health Partners on Thursday in Texas Southern District Court. The suit, which seeks reimbursement for medical services rendered to Alcantar, was filed by Hawash Cicack & Gaston. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00781, Yeung Institute Surgery Center LLP et al. v. United Healthcare Services Inc. et al.