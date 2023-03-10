New Suit - Intellectual Property

YETI Coolers filed a lawsuit Friday in Texas Eastern District Court alleging patent and trade dress infringement. The suit, brought by Jackson Walker and Banner & Witcoff, takes aim at Three Drops of Life d/b/a Oezzo for selling products which allegedly infringe seven design patents related to YETI's Boomer-brand dog bowls and Rambler-brand drinkware. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00199, YETI Coolers, LLC v. Three Drops of Life, LLC.

March 10, 2023, 6:59 PM