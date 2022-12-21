New Suit - Trademark

Shearman & Sterling filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Western District Court on behalf of YETI Coolers. The suit targets Mercatalyst and TerraCycle US, which was hired by YETI to destroy and recycle certain 'unreleased' jackets and other apparel. The suit alleges that TerraCycle falsified a certificate of destruction, and accuses Mercantalyst of selling the YETI apparel online despite receiving cease-and-desist notices. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01337, Yeti Coolers, LLC v. Mercatalyst, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 21, 2022, 7:43 PM