New Suit - Trademark

Banner & Witcoff filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Western District Court on behalf of Yeti Coolers LLC. The suit, over alleged violations of the Lanham Act, targets Endliss Technology Inc. and Love Deals Inc. for the design and sale of a confusingly similar insulated drinkware product to Yeti's 20 oz. and 30 oz. Rambler tumblers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00079, Yeti Coolers, LLC v. Love Deals Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 25, 2023, 7:23 PM