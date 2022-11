New Suit - Intellectual Property

Banner & Witcoff filed a trade dress and copyright infringement lawsuit Friday in Texas Western District Court on behalf of YETI Coolers. The suit targets Last Brand Inc. d/b/a Quince for allegedly selling products which are intentionally designed to resemble YETI drinkware. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01224, Yeti Coolers, LLC v. Last Brand, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 18, 2022, 7:08 PM