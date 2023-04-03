Who Got The Work

James S. Toscano and Michael D. Piccolo of Lowndes, Drosdick, Doster, Kantor & Reed and Benjamin Hershkowitz of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher have entered appearances for Bote LLC in a pending patent infringement and trade dress lawsuit. The action, filed Feb. 17 in Florida Middle District Court by Johnson Daboll Anderson and Banner & Witcoff on behalf of Yeti Coolers LLC, asserts 31 patents related to the design and sale of its Hopper coolers, Camino bags and drinkware Rambler products. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William F. Jung, is 8:23-cv-00370, Yeti Coolers, LLC v. Bote, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 03, 2023, 8:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Yeti Coolers, LLC

Plaintiffs

Banner & Witcoff

Johnson Daboll Anderson PLLC

defendants

Bote, LLC

defendant counsels

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

Lowndes, Drosdick, Doster, Kantor & Reed

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims