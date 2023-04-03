James S. Toscano and Michael D. Piccolo of Lowndes, Drosdick, Doster, Kantor & Reed and Benjamin Hershkowitz of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher have entered appearances for Bote LLC in a pending patent infringement and trade dress lawsuit. The action, filed Feb. 17 in Florida Middle District Court by Johnson Daboll Anderson and Banner & Witcoff on behalf of Yeti Coolers LLC, asserts 31 patents related to the design and sale of its Hopper coolers, Camino bags and drinkware Rambler products. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William F. Jung, is 8:23-cv-00370, Yeti Coolers, LLC v. Bote, LLC.
Retail & Consumer Goods
April 03, 2023, 8:18 AM