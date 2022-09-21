Yet Another Government Lawyer Returns to Covington | Law.com...

News From Law.com

Washington-headquartered Covington & Burling has further cemented its reputation as the place where government lawyers come home, with the return of Lauren Willard after almost four years at the Department of Justice. In the past few years, dozens of government attorneys have rejoined Covington after public service. Two of the most notable still at the firm are Eric Holder and Tom Barnett. Holder was President Barack Obama's attorney general from 2009 to 2015.

