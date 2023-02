Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Baker & Hostetler on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Novartis and Advanced Accelerator Applications USA Inc. to California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination based on age, disability and gender, was filed by Prata & Daley on behalf of Jennifer L. Yessaian. The case is 2:23-cv-00747, Yessaian v. Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

February 01, 2023, 3:00 PM