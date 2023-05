Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Dykema Gossett on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Porsche Cars North America to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Aviram Law on behalf of Kourosh Yeshoua, who alleges that a product defect caused the trunk of a 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 AWD to close on his hand, injuring him. The case is 2:23-cv-04206, Yeshoua v. Porsche Cars North America, Inc. et al.

Automotive

May 31, 2023, 2:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Kourosh Yeshoua

defendants

Does 1 to 100, inclusive

Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

defendant counsels

Dykema Gossett

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims