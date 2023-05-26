New Suit

Abrams Fensterman LLP filed a civil rights lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Khal Torath Chaim of Rockland Inc. and Yeshivath Viznitz Dkhal Torath Chaim. The suit, brought against the Village of Briarcliff Manor, the Village of Briarcliff Manor Zoning Board of Appeals and other defendants, seeks to declare that the actions barring the plaintiffs request to use the property as a religious school and place of worship violates the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:23-cv-04384, Yeshivath Viznitz Dkhal Torath Chaim et al v. Village of Briarcliff Manor et al.

May 26, 2023, 5:27 AM

Khal Torath Chaim of Rockland, Inc.,

Yeshivath Viznitz Dkhal Torath Chaim

Abrams Fensterman LLP

as Mayor Steven A. Vescio

Building Inspector David J. Turiano

Chairman Christopher Bogart

Chairman Malcolm Netburn

Village of Briarcliff Manor

Village of Briarcliff Manor Planning Board

Village of Briarcliff Manor Village Board of Trustees

Village of Briarcliff Manor Zoning Board of Appeals

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation