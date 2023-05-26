Abrams Fensterman LLP filed a civil rights lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Khal Torath Chaim of Rockland Inc. and Yeshivath Viznitz Dkhal Torath Chaim. The suit, brought against the Village of Briarcliff Manor, the Village of Briarcliff Manor Zoning Board of Appeals and other defendants, seeks to declare that the actions barring the plaintiffs request to use the property as a religious school and place of worship violates the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:23-cv-04384, Yeshivath Viznitz Dkhal Torath Chaim et al v. Village of Briarcliff Manor et al.
Public Interest & Nonprofit
May 26, 2023, 5:27 AM