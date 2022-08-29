Yeshiva University Asks SCOTUS to Block Order Requiring LGBT...

News From Law.com

Yeshiva University in New York asked the U.S. Supreme Court for emergency relief Monday from a state court order requiring the institution to recognize a student LGBTQ club. State Supreme Court Justice Lynn Kotler ruled in June that the university, an Orthodox Judaism educational institution in Manhattan with about 6,000 students, violated the New York City Human Rights Law, which prohibits discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations, by its refusal to approve the "Pride Alliance" student club.

District of Columbia

August 29, 2022, 12:57 PM