Yes, We Looked It Up: State Appeals Court Reverses 20-Year S...

The Mississippi Court of Appeals has reversed and remanded a trial court ruling that sentenced a man to 20 years, because they did not investigate the potential misconduct of a juror who used the internet to search legal terms and possible sentences during deliberations. John Chadwick Grimes appealed his conviction of manslaughter, for which he was sentenced to 10 years suspension and 10 years to serve at the Mississippi Department of Corrections by the Alcorn County Circuit Court.

Mississippi

May 19, 2023, 11:31 AM

