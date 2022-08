New Suit - Contract

Clark Hill filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of Yes Logistics. The suit, alleging cargo damage, takes aim at Neptune Shipping Ltd. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-02908, Yes Logistics Corp. v. M/V Great Beauty, In Rem.

Transportation & Logistics

August 26, 2022, 4:08 PM