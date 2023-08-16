Yes. Lawyers Can Be Social Media Influencers—But Is the Ba...

News From Law.com

Rules of professional conduct are designed to provide guidance to lawyers and a structure for regulation to disciplinary boards, according to the American Bar Association. But as more lawyers use social media and artificial intelligence in their practices, a dispute is brewing as to whether decades-old professional conduct rules are keeping up with the times.As some lawyers declare bar rules to be "completely outdated," other jurists insist existing regulations "sufficiently address the use of social-media platforms and AI by lawyers."

Georgia

August 16, 2023, 5:00 AM

