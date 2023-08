Removed To Federal Court

Ballard Spahr removed a lawsuit against Carvana, an online used car seller known for its car vending machines, and Bridgecrest Credit to Maryland District Court on Friday. The suit, for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, was filed by attorney Derek A. Hills on behalf of the owner of a 2018 Ford Escape SE. The case is 1:23-cv-02111, Yerkes v. Carvana, LLC et al.

Automotive

August 04, 2023, 3:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Christina M Yerkes

defendants

Carvana, LLC

Bridgecrest Credit Company, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract