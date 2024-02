Who Got The Work

Arthur L. Ramirez of Fisher & Phillips has entered an appearance for ESP 135 LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The case, which alleges physical access barriers at the defendant's Lincoln Ave. premises, was filed Dec. 18 in California Central District Court by So. Cal Equal Access Group on behalf of Yeong Lee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney, is 8:23-cv-02393, Yeong Lee v. Esp 135 LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 01, 2024, 7:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Yeong Lee

Plaintiffs

So Cal Equal Access Group

defendants

Does

Esp 135 LLC

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA