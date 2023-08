Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allied Pacific of California IPA and Blue Shield of California to California Central District Court. The complaint, over the denial of health benefits, was filed by Greenberg Traurig on behalf of Ralph Yeomans. The case is 2:23-cv-06324, Yeomans v. Blue Shield of California et al.

Health Care

August 04, 2023, 6:30 AM

Plaintiffs

Ralph Yeomans

defendants

Allied Pacific of California IPA

Blue Shield of California

defendant counsels

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips

nature of claim: 151/over Medicare reimbursement