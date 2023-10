News From Law.com

A recent ruling allowing Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison to continue representing Google in antitrust litigation, despite not seeking a waiver from former client Yelp, shows it takes more than alleging an inherent client conflict to get a large firm kicked off a case.

Legal Services - Large Law

October 27, 2023, 1:06 PM

nature of claim: /