New Suit - Employment

YRC Freight, its parent Yellow Corp. and three other Yellow subsidiaries filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Kansas District Court claiming over $137 million in damages due to an alleged breach of a collective bargaining agreement. The suit, brought by Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart and Kasowitz Benson Torres, targets the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and other defendants for allegedly interfering with Yellow's merger with YRC and the other subsidiaries. The suit accuses the defendants of 'steadfastly' refusing to resolve certain seniority issues arising from the second phase of the restructuring, and claims refusal to comply will put 30,000 employees out of work and harm the nation's supply chain. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-01131, Yellow Corporation et al v. International Brotherhood of Teamsters et al.

Transportation & Logistics

June 27, 2023, 1:51 PM

Plaintiffs

USF Reddaway Inc.

Yellow Corporation

YRC Inc.

New Penn Motor Express LLC

USF Holland LLC

Plaintiffs

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

defendants

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Teamsters Local No. 41

Teamsters Local No. 696

Teamsters Local No. 795

Teamsters National Freight Industry Negotiating Committee

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract