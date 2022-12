Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bowman and Brooke on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Kelaila Ruth Loewen to California Central District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Syndicate Legal on behalf of Christy Yellen, Joseph Yellen and Luke Yellen. The case is 2:22-cv-08844, Yellen et al v. Loewen.

California

December 06, 2022, 7:50 PM