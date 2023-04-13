New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Lawyers at Latham & Watkins on Thursday removed a digital privacy class action against Twitter to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, Lockridge Grindal Nauen, Morgan & Morgan and Berger Montague, is part of a string of cases accusing Twitter of disclosing users' private information to third-party advertisers in violation of a 2011 order by the Federal Trade Commission. The case is 3:23-cv-01790, Yeh v. Twitter Inc.

Internet & Social Media

April 13, 2023, 4:25 PM

