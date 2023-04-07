New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Tesla was hit with a privacy class action Friday in California Northern District Court alleging that company employees misused videos and images captured by cameras installed in the companies' vehicles. The complaint, filed by Fitzgerald Joseph LLP and Blood Hurst & O'Reardon, claims that Tesla employees accessed and circulated recordings of customers in embarrassing and private situations without consent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01704, Yeh v. Tesla, Inc.

Automotive

April 07, 2023, 9:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Henry Yeh

Plaintiffs

Fitzgerald Joseph, LLP

defendants

Tesla, Inc.

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct