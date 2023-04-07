Tesla was hit with a privacy class action Friday in California Northern District Court alleging that company employees misused videos and images captured by cameras installed in the companies' vehicles. The complaint, filed by Fitzgerald Joseph LLP and Blood Hurst & O'Reardon, claims that Tesla employees accessed and circulated recordings of customers in embarrassing and private situations without consent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01704, Yeh v. Tesla, Inc.
Automotive
April 07, 2023, 9:32 PM