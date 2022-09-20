Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lindemann & Davis on Monday removed a complaint for declaratory judgment which names Nationwide, State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. and other insurers to South Carolina District Court. The suit, which arises from an underlying dispute involving a condominium development, was filed by Epting & Rannik and attorney George J. Kefalos Esq. on behalf of Yeargin Potter Smith Construction. The case is 6:22-cv-03189, Yeargin Potter Smith Construction Inc v. State Auto Property & Casualty Insurance et al.

Insurance

September 20, 2022, 12:12 PM