Year-End Lateral Activity Swings Toward the Normal, With Lit...

Although the rate of lateral moves contracted by double-digits over the last two months compared with the same time last year, legal industry observers say it's important to see these figures in context: that 2021 saw record levels of corporate transactions, driving the level of demand for legal talent to equally unprecedented heights. As a result, October and November's 14% contraction in partner-level lateral movement and 25% contraction in associate lateral movement look stark because they represent a downturn from a period of lateral movement in 2021 that firms had, quite literally, never seen before.

Legal Services

December 12, 2022, 11:31 AM