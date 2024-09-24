Yeah, Boy! OMelvenys Flavor Flav Deal With USA Water Polo Pa...

News From Law.com

The men's and women's USA Water Polo teams got a little help adjusting to Paris time at the 2024 Summer Olympics, thanks to a new celebrity sponsor: Flavor Flav. Throughout the games, TV cameras found the clock-loving founder of rap group Public Enemy in the stands marshaling support while wearing a red, white and blue USA Water Polo jersey and a matching bejeweled timepiece from his neck. O'Melveny & Myers partner Tony Wang represented USA Water Polo in the deal, which also involves Flavor Flav's support through the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles via appearances at events and social media collaborations.

Legal Services - Large Law

September 24, 2024, 5:00 AM