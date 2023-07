Removed To Federal Court

Walmart removed a personal injury lawsuit to Texas Western District Court on Friday. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Joe A. Gamez on behalf of Angelica Leticia Ybarra. Walmart is backed by Daw & Ray. The case is 5:23-cv-00932, Ybarra v. Walmart Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 28, 2023, 9:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Angelica Leticia Ybarra

defendants

Walmart Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims