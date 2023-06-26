Who Got The Work
Blake A. Bailey and Jennifer Clewis Thomas of Phelps Dunbar have entered appearances for Lowe's and other defendants in a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The action was filed May 11 in Texas Northern District Court by Witherite Law Group on behalf of Joseph Ybarra. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sidney A. Fitzwater, is 3:23-cv-01088, Ybarra v. Rivera et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
June 26, 2023, 4:11 AM
Plaintiffs
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Lowes Companies Inc
- Lowes Home Centers LLC
- Lowes Home Centers, LLC
- Penske Automotive Group Inc
- Penske Automotive Group, Inc.
- Alejandro Rivera
- Lj Vp Holdings LLC
- Mbk USA Commercial Vehicles Inc
- Mbk USA Commercial Vehicles Inc.
- Penske Corporation
- Penske Leasing and Rental Company
- Penske Truck Leasing Co LP
- Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P.
- Penske Truck Leasing Corporation
- Ptl GP LLC
- Ptl GP, LLC
- Retail Direct LLC
defendant counsels
nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision