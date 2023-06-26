Who Got The Work

Blake A. Bailey and Jennifer Clewis Thomas of Phelps Dunbar have entered appearances for Lowe's and other defendants in a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The action was filed May 11 in Texas Northern District Court by Witherite Law Group on behalf of Joseph Ybarra. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sidney A. Fitzwater, is 3:23-cv-01088, Ybarra v. Rivera et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 26, 2023, 4:11 AM

