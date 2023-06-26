Who Got The Work

Blake A. Bailey and Jennifer Clewis Thomas of Phelps Dunbar have entered appearances for Lowe's and other defendants in a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The action was filed May 11 in Texas Northern District Court by Witherite Law Group on behalf of Joseph Ybarra. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sidney A. Fitzwater, is 3:23-cv-01088, Ybarra v. Rivera et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 26, 2023, 4:11 AM

Plaintiffs

Joseph Ybarra

Plaintiffs

Witherite Law Group

defendants

Lowes Companies Inc

Lowes Home Centers LLC

Penske Automotive Group Inc

Alejandro Rivera

Lj Vp Holdings LLC

Mbk USA Commercial Vehicles Inc

Penske Corporation

Penske Leasing and Rental Company

Penske Truck Leasing Co LP

Penske Truck Leasing Corporation

Ptl GP LLC

Retail Direct LLC

defendant counsels

Phelps Dunbar

Mayer LLP

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision