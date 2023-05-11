New Suit - Personal Injury

Lowe's, Penske Automotive Group and other defendants were sued Thursday in Texas Northern District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The lawsuit was brought by Witherite Law Group on behalf of Joseph Ybarra. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01088, Ybarra v. Rivera et al.

May 11, 2023, 6:52 PM

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision