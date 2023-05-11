New Suit - Personal Injury
Lowe's, Penske Automotive Group and other defendants were sued Thursday in Texas Northern District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The lawsuit was brought by Witherite Law Group on behalf of Joseph Ybarra. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01088, Ybarra v. Rivera et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
May 11, 2023, 6:52 PM
Plaintiffs
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Lowes Home Centers, LLC
- Penske Automotive Group, Inc.
- Alejandro Rivera
- Lj Vp Holdings LLC
- Mbk USA Commercial Vehicles Inc.
- Penske Corporation
- Penske Leasing and Rental Company
- Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P.
- Penske Truck Leasing Corporation
- Ptl GP, LLC
- Retail Direct LLC
nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision