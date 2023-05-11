New Suit - Personal Injury

Lowe's, Penske Automotive Group and other defendants were sued Thursday in Texas Northern District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The lawsuit was brought by Witherite Law Group on behalf of Joseph Ybarra. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01088, Ybarra v. Rivera et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 11, 2023, 6:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Joseph Ybarra

Plaintiffs

Witherite Law Group

defendants

Lowes Home Centers, LLC

Penske Automotive Group, Inc.

Alejandro Rivera

Lj Vp Holdings LLC

Mbk USA Commercial Vehicles Inc.

Penske Corporation

Penske Leasing and Rental Company

Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P.

Penske Truck Leasing Corporation

Ptl GP, LLC

Retail Direct LLC

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision