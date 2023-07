Removed To Federal Court

Ford Motor Co. on Thursday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by Prestige Legal Solutions on behalf of the owner of a 2015 Ford F350. The defendant is represented by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith. The case is 2:23-cv-05871, Yatso v. Ford Motor Company.

Automotive

July 20, 2023, 4:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Boyd Yatso

defendants

Ford Motor Company

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 195/over alleged product defects