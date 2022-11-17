New Suit - Employment

The Cochran Law Firm filed an employment discrimination lawsuit Thursday in Mississippi Southern District Court against the University of Mississippi Medical Center and certain officers of its police department. The suit was brought on behalf of a former sergeant of the department who claims he was subjected to a hostile work environment, which included physical attacks, due to racial bias and retaliation for raising concerns with human resources. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00671, Yates v. University of Mississippi Medical Center- Jackson et al.

Health Care

November 17, 2022, 4:01 PM