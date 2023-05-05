New Suit - Contract

CEO8 Consulting and Christopher Ostrander were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Friday in Ohio Northern District Court. The suit was brought by Shumaker Loop & Kendrick on behalf of Andrew J. Yates, who formed the real estate development company Liberty Ridge Properties and received a loan from the defendants which was later converted into equity. According to the complaint, the parties' Investment Agreement allows the plaintiff to repurchase the equity, but the defendants refuse to sell it back. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00930, Yates v. CEO8 Consulting LLC et al.

Business Services

May 05, 2023, 6:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Andrew J. Yates

Plaintiffs

Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick

defendants

CEO8 Consulting, LLC

Christopher Ostrander

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract