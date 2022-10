New Suit - Class Action

General Mills and its board of directors were hit with an ERISA class action Friday in Minnesota District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Miller & Stevens and Walcheske & Luzi, claims the defendants failed to control recordkeeping fees and otherwise breached fiduciary duties owed to plan participants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:22-cv-02572, Yasmin v. General Mills, Inc et al.