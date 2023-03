Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Jorge Gonzales and MV Transportation to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged violations of the ADA, was filed pro se by Sharon Yasin. The case is 4:23-cv-01050, Yasin v. MV Transportation et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 22, 2023, 4:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Sharon Yasin

defendants

Jorge Gonzales

MV Transportation

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA