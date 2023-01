Removed To Federal Court

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith and the Harris County Attorney's Office on Tuesday removed a civil rights lawsuit against First Transit Inc. and other defendants to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Sharon Yasin. The case is 4:23-cv-00177, Yasin v. First Transit, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

January 17, 2023, 7:51 PM