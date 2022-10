Who Got The Work

FedEx has turned to attorney Jennifer Huang and Anthony W. Eckert III of KMA Zuckert LLC to fight a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The complaint was filed Sept. 9 in New York Southern District Court by Antin, Ehrlich & Epstein on behalf of Robert Yarbrough. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vincent L. Briccetti, is 7:22-cv-07776, Yarbrough v. FedEx Freight, Inc.