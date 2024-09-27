Who Got The Work

Shloime Fellig of Latham & Watkins has entered an appearance for Ardelyx the company's CEO and CFO in a pending securities class action related to Xphozah, a drug which treats kidney disease and end-stage renal disease. The complaint, filed Aug. 16 in Massachusetts District Court by Pomerantz LLP, contends that the defendants failed to disclose that the company would not be seeking the drug’s acceptance into the Transitional Drug Add-on Payment Adjustment, a bundled payment system regulated by the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Leo T. Sorokin, is 1:24-cv-12119, Yarborough v. Ardelyx, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 27, 2024, 11:07 AM

Plaintiffs

Mary Helen Yarborough

Plaintiffs

Pomerantz LLP

Defendants

Ardelyx, Inc.

Justin Renz

Michael Raab

defendant counsels

Latham & Watkins

Nature of Claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws