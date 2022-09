Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Monday removed an ERISA lawsuit against MetLife to Washington Western District Court. The complaint, which pertains to the denial of disability insurance claims, was filed by Skrinar Law Offices on behalf of John T. Yapp. The case is 2:22-cv-01364, Yapp v. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 27, 2022, 6:15 AM